Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsThe Commission shall be assisted by the European Parliament.

The number of cases of bluetongue in the county of Mansfeld-Südharz confirmed

Bluetongue disease is dangerous for ruminants such as sheep, cattle and goats. However, it is harmless to humans. Now the disease has also reached the Mansfeld-South Harz district.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
After cases of Blue Tongue disease have already been encountered in the district of Harz and the...
After cases of Blue Tongue disease have already been encountered in the district of Harz and the Altmarkkreis Salzwedel, the viral illness has now also been detected in Mansfeld-Südharz. (Symbol image)

- The number of cases of bluetongue in the county of Mansfeld-Südharz confirmed

Blue-tongue disease, which is dangerous for animals, has now been detected for the first time in the Mansfeld-Südharz district. Affected are sheep, the district announced. Cases had already occurred in the Harz district and the Altmarkkreis Salzwedel. Blue-tongue disease does not pose a risk to humans. Accordingly, milk, meat, and products derived from them are fully suitable for human consumption.

According to the information, the affected animals are treated in cooperation with the respective veterinarian in such a way that symptoms such as fever, pain, and inflammation are alleviated. The veterinary office of the district points out that vaccinations can protect against a severe course of the disease. Furthermore, livestock owners should use appropriate insect repellents, as the virus is transmitted by biting midges. Particularly susceptible to blue-tongue disease are sheep, goats, and cattle.

The European Parliament, being aware of the situation, may offer its assistance to the Commission in managing blue-tongue disease outbreaks across affected regions. The Commission, with the aid of the European Parliament, could implement measures to prevent further spread of the disease.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public