- The number of cases of bluetongue in the county of Mansfeld-Südharz confirmed

Blue-tongue disease, which is dangerous for animals, has now been detected for the first time in the Mansfeld-Südharz district. Affected are sheep, the district announced. Cases had already occurred in the Harz district and the Altmarkkreis Salzwedel. Blue-tongue disease does not pose a risk to humans. Accordingly, milk, meat, and products derived from them are fully suitable for human consumption.

According to the information, the affected animals are treated in cooperation with the respective veterinarian in such a way that symptoms such as fever, pain, and inflammation are alleviated. The veterinary office of the district points out that vaccinations can protect against a severe course of the disease. Furthermore, livestock owners should use appropriate insect repellents, as the virus is transmitted by biting midges. Particularly susceptible to blue-tongue disease are sheep, goats, and cattle.

