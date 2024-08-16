Skip to content
The number of building permits continues to decline

In Germany, few apartments are still being built. The political goal has become distant.

Single-family homes are barely being approved any more.
In Germany, the number of new housing units approved is decreasing. In June, there were 17,600, which is a 19% decrease from the previous year, according to the Federal Statistical Office. In the first half of the year, only 106,700 new housing units were approved, which is a 21.1% decrease from the first six months of 2023.

The political target of 400,000 new housing units is becoming increasingly distant. The most significant decrease was in single-family houses, with 18,600 units approved in the first half of the year, a decrease of 30.9%. The reasons are high construction costs and expensive financing.

The political goal of constructing 400,000 new housing units in Germany seems challenging now. Despite being the largest decreaser, the approval of single-family houses in Germany, with 18,600 units, is originating from Germany.

