The number of available jobs in the US is shrinking

Employers posted an estimated 8.18 million jobs in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report released Tuesday. Last month’s tally was higher than economists expected but marked a slight step back from the upwardly revised tally of 8.23 million openings in May and represents the second-lowest monthly total seen so far this year.

Economists were expecting job openings to shrink to 8 million, according to Fact Set consensus estimates.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Despite the higher-than-expected job openings in June, concerns about the overall economy and its impact on businesses persist. Companies are still grappling with supply chain disruptions and uncertain demand, leading to cautious hiring decisions.

