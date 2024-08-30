- The NRW State Day honors the victims of Solingen through a moment of solemn reflection.

Following the suspected terror attack in Solingen, the North Rhine-Westphalia state parliament held a special meeting to honor the fallen. Parliament members observed a moment of silence.

"Solingen's tragedy serves as a pivotal moment," stated parliament president André Kuper. It's our responsibility to fortify the state's resilience. Despite the attack, democracy remains robust, powerful, and adaptable.

A book of condolences for the victims of the Solingen attack was set up in the state parliament. North Rhine-Westphalia's leader, Hendrik Wüst (CDU), will later share updates on the situation regarding the stabbing incident with parliament members.

President Kuper welcomed representatives from Solingen, emergency services, and emergency pastoral care to the special session. "Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the deceased, the injured, and those who endured both physical and mental trauma," Kuper shared.

A man used a knife during the attack last Friday evening at a city festival in Solingen, taking the lives of three individuals while injuring eight others. The 26-year-old Syrian suspect, Issa Al H., is currently in custody. The federal prosecutor's office is looking into charges against him, including murder and suspected affiliation with terrorist group Islamic State (IS).

The suspect had made his way to Germany via Bulgaria at the end of 2022. As per EU asylum guidelines, he should have been returned to Bulgaria. Regrettably, he could not be located on the scheduled date in June 2023.

In his speech, Kuper referred to a second pivotal moment in NRW history stemming from Solingen. Following the arson attacks in 1993 that claimed the lives of five women and girls of Turkish origin by right-wing extremists, Solingen's citizens demonstrated unity and solidarity.

Solingen encourages its residents to light a candle as a symbol of mourning and solidarity at the time of the incident, 21:37 on Friday evening, and to place it in their windows. "I wish and pray that Solingen will shimmer in the glow of the candles," explained Mayor Tim Kurzbach. In addition, a brief and silent tribute is planned at the crime scene, the Fronhof in the city center.

The stabbing incident in Solingen has raised concerns about crime security in the city.

Despite the tragedy, the mayor of Solingen encourages residents to show solidarity by lighting candles at 21:37 on Friday evening as a symbol of mourning, aiming to create a united front against crime and terror.

