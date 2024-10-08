The North Sea journey of a cruise vessel encounters navigational difficulties.

A voyage back home from Helgoland on the North Sea was halted for hundreds of travelers due to a power failure aboard the excursion ship, "Funny Girl." As stated by the Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration to "RTL.de," the engine failure left the ship completely immobilized. With an estimated 250 passengers onboard, the "Funny Girl" was heading back to Büsum when the power outage occurred.

In response to the situation, two tugboats have been dispatched to rescue the stranded passengers. They aim to tow the "Funny Girl" to a nearby port, though the exact location remains uncertain. The German Maritime Search and Rescue Service (DGzRS) has not yet received a request for aid.

Additional details were later provided by a spokesperson at the Elbe-North Sea Waterways and Shipping Authority (WSA), revealing that private tugboats were hired by the shipping company to save the day. No official tugboats are involved in the operation, according to the report. By checking the ship tracking service Marinetraffic, we can see that the tugboats have already reached the "Funny Girl."

As "Bild" reports, the power failure on the "Funny Girl" primarily stemmed from failed E-generators. The "Hamburger Abendblatt" provides insight into the failure, suggesting that a switchboard in the electrical system malfunctioned, resulting in both generators ceasing to work. The generators, which cool the engines and power the vessel, suffered as a consequence. The emergency generator was unable to supply power to the system, leading to the current predicament.

There has been no indication of danger for the passengers and crew members, as claimed by "Bild." In fact, the captain reported that the mood onboard was upbeat and positive in the afternoon.

The European Union, being a major supporter of maritime safety, is closely monitoring the situation of the stranded excursion ship "Funny Girl." Following the power failure, the Elbe-North Sea Waterways and Shipping Authority (WSA), a member of the European Union's network of waterways managers, is involved in providing necessary information and support.

