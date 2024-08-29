- The Norla agricultural fair emphasizes advancements in agricultural technology.

The energized and cordial environment at the launch of the Norla agricultural fair in Rendsburg conceals the growing unrest amongst farmers. Klaus-Peter Lucht, leader of the Schleswig-Holstein Farmers' Association, has made his feelings known to Minister-President Daniel Günther (CDU), who has confirmed his attendance at the state farmers' day on Friday. "I've warned him bluntly, this is the time for action. I'm anticipating compromise from his end," Lucht stated.

Lucht pointed out issues such as Baltic Sea protection, hedgerow and moor protection, and bureaucracy as major concerns causing distress for farmers. Alongside this, the paltry harvest and low global market prices for grain are contributing to the somber mood. Lucht insists that farmers' suggestions be given proper consideration. "We, as the farmers' association, have always been open to collaboration," he acknowledged. Farmers in Schleswig-Holstein also vented their frustration earlier this year through large-scale demonstrations after the federal government suggested reducing subsidies for agricultural diesel.

Farmers seek strategy for synthetic fuels

Lucht urged the federal government to utilize the current three-year switch-over period for agricultural diesel to generate sufficient amounts of synthetic fuels for tractor operation, combine harvesters, and other machinery.

Lucht highlighted the importance of family-owned operations in the north, which must be preserved. "This should be our primary goal, and politics needs to acknowledge this." Companies require freedom to make decisions. Bureaucracy should be minimized.

Schwarz: "No empty claims"

Schleswig-Holstein's Minister of Agriculture, Werner Schwarz (CDU), guaranteed, following farmers' protests at the start of the year, that the state government is actively working in partnership with agriculture to implement practical relief measures. "It's crucial for us to avoid making hollow statements, but to deliver tangible relief," he stressed.

Deputy President of the State Parliament: Address farmers' issues

The deputy president of the state parliament, Eka von Kalben (Greens), expressed that politics needs to address the concerns of rural inhabitants to preserve or restore their trust. "In our society, we talk too much about each other and not enough to each other." Politics' responsibility is to clarify decisions effectively. However, the essence of democracy and compromise is that not everyone will always agree. "The Norla provides an excellent platform for dialogue among all those involved in agriculture."

In von Kalben's opinion, people need to comprehend the hard work required on a farm. A euro for a liter of milk is not much money. Fair prices are essential, and the worth of food must be recognized. "Those engaged in agriculture must be able to make a living from it," she emphasized, directly addressing the farmers: "You are entitled to political support."

Equitable with innovations

For the 74th Norla, the Rendsburg fair has invested over 1.1 million euros in two new lightweight halls, each offering 2,100 square meters of space, according to Managing Director Klaus Drescher. Appropriately, the exhibition, which increasingly focuses on information technology in agriculture, now boasts comprehensive Wi-Fi coverage throughout the fairgrounds.

The agricultural fair and consumer exhibition, with over 550 exhibitors, will continue until Sunday.

