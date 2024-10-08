The Nobel Prize in the Field of Physics is awarded to two trailblazers in the realm of Artificial Intelligence investigation.

This year, the Nobel Prize in Physics is awarded to American John Hopfield and Canadian researcher Geoffrey Hinton for their groundbreaking discoveries and inventions that have facilitated machine learning using artificial neural networks. According to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, based in Stockholm, these discoveries are revolutionizing science, technology, and daily life.

Hopfield, aged 91, and Hinton, 77, laid the foundation for today's advanced machine learning using principles from physics. Hopfield is renowned for creating a network named after him, which uses a method for storing and retrieving patterns. Born in the UK, Hinton expanded upon this Hopfield network to develop another type of network, the Boltzmann machine, capable of learning to identify distinctive features in particular types of data.

"The work of the laureates is already providing significant benefits. In physics, artificial neural networks are being employed in various fields, such as creating materials with specific properties," explained Ellen Moons, head of the Nobel Committee for Physics.

Valued at 11 million Swedish kronor, or around 970,000 euros, the Physics Nobel Prize is the most distinguished honor for physicists. Since its first award in 1901, 224 different physicists have been honored, including only five women. American John Bardeen is the only scientist to have received it twice.

On Monday, the Medicine Nobel laureates were announced. The 2023 laureate is awarded to Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their discovery of microRNA and its role in gene regulation.

Last year, the Physics Prize was granted to Ferenc Krausz, Pierre Agostini, and Anne L'Huillier for their experiments, which offered novel tools for exploring processes in atoms and molecules. The three scientists introduced a method for generating extremely short light pulses, enabling the measurement of fast processes involving electron movement or energy shifts.

On Wednesday, the recipients of the Chemistry Nobel Prize will be announced, followed by the Literature and Peace laureates on Thursday and Friday. The series culminates on Monday with the Economics Nobel Prize, sponsored by the Swedish central bank. Traditionally, the awards are presented on December 10, commemorating the death of prize founder Alfred Nobel.

