Geese's Droppings Cause Trouble for Swimmers and Pool Operators Across Germany

Their droppings on pool lawns and around pool edges are causing trouble for swimmers and pool operators across Germany. "The problem affects a large number of swimming pools and lakes in many areas," says Frank Achtzehn of the German Swimming Pool Association. And according to the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU), the goose population is growing.

Goose droppings are a lot of work

The droppings left by the originally African geese are usually white-green, says Achtzehn. "They are usually solid, but sometimes liquid, which makes cleaning more difficult." Canada geese leave a lot of dirt, especially near the water. "At the water's edge, they like to rest and enjoy the 'after-party' after the pool has closed."

For pool staff, goose droppings mean a lot of work. Every morning before opening, they have to collect the droppings to prevent guests from coming into contact with them. "Depending on the size of the population, the droppings are removed by the bucketful," says the expert. They are collected by hand or with brooms. Sometimes, surface disinfection is also necessary.

Geese love pool fries

Keeping geese away from swimming areas is not easy. "Pool lawns are attractive areas for them." The lawns are mowed, providing a good view of potential predators.

Moreover, geese find clean water surfaces and, above all, plenty of food at swimming pools and in pools - such as fallen fries, which geese seem to particularly enjoy. Achtzehn appealed to bathers not to feed the birds and not to leave any food remains behind.

No fear of the plastic bird

Attempts to scare the animals away have often failed: pool operators have already tried stringing up flutter bands over lawns, setting up hawk replicas, or playing animal sounds. "But the success was very limited. They were startled twice, and by the third time, they had already recognized it." And shooting the geese is only allowed under very strict conditions - and not in residential areas, where most swimming pools are located.

Fortunately, the water quality is hardly affected by the large amount of droppings. In pools, the water is chlorinated, and at lakes, the amount of water is so large that no danger is posed due to dilution. The water is also regularly monitored.

The Egyptian goose is on the list of invasive species in the EU and is becoming increasingly common in Germany. According to NABU, birds that escaped from captivity also reached Germany via the Netherlands. Egyptian geese have distinctive long red legs and a reddish-brown ring around the eyes. The back is dark brown.

