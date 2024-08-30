The NFL's exhilarating journey persists as Johnson advances in the formation.

Jakob Johnson has secured a spot on the New York Giants' main squad, following an injury to Austin Schlottmann. Schltmann, who went down with a lower leg injury during training, is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks, according to coach Brian Daboll. This opens up an opportunity for Johnson, who signed with the club for the practice squad earlier, to shine.

Johnson initially found himself on the practice squad, as is common in the NFL. However, he's prepared for the possibility of being called up to the active roster, saying, "If you've been in the league for six years, you know how it goes. You might start the season in the practice squad, but people get activated. I'm just trying to get acclimated here and be ready when the opportunity comes."

Johnson was briefly let go as NFL teams trimmed their rosters to 53 players. However, it's not uncommon for players from the practice squad to be promoted during the season. With the Giants set to face the Carolina Panthers in Munich on November 10, for their tenth regular season game, Johnson remains hopeful of playing an NFL game in his home country. He, however, remains focused on getting integrated with the organization and finding his place on the team before the match. "That would be a cool moment. But first, it's important for me to get used to the organization and find my place in the team over the next few weeks. If it happens in November, then so be it," Johnson concluded.

Jacob Johnson's potential inclusion in the game against the Carolina Panthers in Munich could enhance the team's sports performance, given his experience in the NFL. Despite his excitement about possibly playing an NFL game in his home country, Johnson is committed to maintaining his focus on improving and securing a permanent spot on the New York Giants' sports team.

Read also: