The NFL cleaning device retains the forthcoming colossal object.

Sometimes, luck comes early. Sometimes, it comes extremely early. DeAndre Hopkins is a testament to this fact. He received his luck two months before Christmas. On Thursday, he was traded from the Tennessee Titans to the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Merry Early Christmas. If Hopkins had any plans for his mid-January break - considering the Titans' abysmal 1-5 record - he'll need to reconsider now. And happily so.

This DeAndre Rashaun Hopkins, one of the finest pass catchers of his generation, finally has a legitimate shot at becoming a champion in his 12th NFL season. And it's safe to say, the Chiefs have acquired a remarkable addition to their team, aiming to deepen their playoffs run and potentially defend their title in the Super Bowl in New Orleans on February 9th.

Their wide receiver options have been limited due to injuries to Rashee Rice, "Hollywood" Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Skyy Moore before their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Play in crucial games in January"

He's accomplished a lot, amassed numerous individual accolades, Hopkins highlighted before his first practice with the Chiefs. His career stats show: He was named the NFL's best rookie in his first month in the league in September 2013. Later, he earned five Pro Bowls, seven seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards, and various team records with the Houston Texans. In 2017, his 13 receiving touchdowns were the league's best.

What's missing? "Playing in crucial games in January," says Hopkins. That means playing in the postseason. He dreams of being part of it when the stakes are highest, the intensity is peak, and nuances of millimeters or 0.5% can determine a dream season or a nightmare season. DeAndre Hopkins dreams of being in the knockout stages for a long time now. And who wouldn't?

Like Giggs, Weah, Litmanen without a World Cup

Ryan Giggs is considered one of the greatest left wingers of the 1990s and 2000s. He won the Premier League 13 times with Manchester United and the Champions League twice. George Weah won numerous national titles with Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, and Chelsea, and was named "World Footballer of the Year" in 1995, becoming the first and only African to do so. Jari Litmanen is undoubtedly Finland's greatest footballer, having played for Ajax Amsterdam, Barcelona, and Liverpool.

What do all three have in common? The Welshman Giggs, the Liberian Weah, and the Finn Litmanen have never played in a World Cup - despite their outstanding qualities and club successes. Due to their small football nations, their national teams were never strong enough to qualify for the big event.

It's the same with DeAndre Hopkins. He's now in his 12th NFL season, having played for the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, and most recently, the Tennessee Titans. But despite being an exceptional wide receiver, he's only played in six playoff games and won just two. He's only ever watched the Super Bowl and championship games from the stands. His season has ended at the latest in the quarterfinals.

His last knockout round appearance was on January 12, 2020, with the Houston Texans against the Kansas City Chiefs. Hopkins played exceptionally well, targeted 14 times, catching 9 passes for 118 yards. His Texans led 24-0, but ended up losing 31-51. This would be Hopkins' final game for Houston, as he later moved to the Arizona Cardinals. In 2023, he signed with the Tennessee Titans, but a 6-11 record in the previous season left them far from "crucial January games".

Debut Today Against Las Vegas

Stepping onto the football field for a "contender," knowing that he's playing for something, will further motivate and drive Hopkins, he says. He knows that he's at least in the running, at most, in the final stretch of his career. Hopkins emphasizes that Tennessee could have sent him anywhere, but the fact that they agreed to a trade with the Chiefs means a lot to him.

According to Kansas City coach Andy Reid, the new addition, Hopkins, will make his debut today against the Las Vegas Raiders. "Why wait?" says Reid. Due to his "size, arm length, and large body," Hopkins is a tough matchup for opponents, adds the 66-year-old. Plus, he has the experience of 12 NFL years, having "seen it all," Reid mentions. Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy praises the "really good hands" of the newcomer, known for hardly dropping a pass.

It's worth mentioning that Hopkins is now catching passes from NFL's top performer at his position, Patrick Mahomes, instead of Will Levis or Mason Rudolph. Mahomes has always had that winning aura, much like Tom Brady used to. The trade of Hopkins indicates that Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have taken on the role of the magnetic force, or "black hole," that Brady and the New England Patriots once held. Success can make things alluring, desirable, and difficult to resist. Success attracts. Players such as cornerback Darrelle Revis in 2014 and tight end Martellus Bennett in 2016, who were already top performers in the league, were able to elevate their careers further by joining Brady and coach Bill Belichick in New England.

At the moment, there's no better NFL destination for title-less top stars than One Arrowhead Drive in Kansas City, MO, 64129. Playing under Andy Reid, alongside Mahomes and Travis Kelce, can potentially lead to a championship. While there are no guarantees, the chances are significantly higher than with the other 31 NFL teams. DeAndre Hopkins is aware of this, as are the Chiefs. It's a mutually beneficial relationship. Two parties aiming to gain from each other, working towards a common goal: winning the Super Bowl.

After joining the Kansas City Chiefs, DeAndre Hopkins now has the opportunity to play in crucial games in January, aiming to advance in the postseason and potentially compete in the Super Bowl. This is a significant change from his previous tenures, where his seasons often ended early.

With the departure of Rashee Rice, "Hollywood" Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Skyy Moore due to injuries, the Chiefs' wide receiver options have been limited. The acquisition of Hopkins provides a much-needed boost to their team, aiming to deepen their playoffs run and potentially defend their title.

Read also: