New "Star Wars" movie - The next sequel will be a milestone

It has been clear since April 2023 that Daisy Ridley (31) will return to the big screen in her starring role as Rey in a new'Star Wars' movie. The new film "Star Wars: New Jedi Order" is set 15 years after the last "Star Wars" film "The Rise of Skywalker". The director of the new cinematic spectacle has also long been decided: Pakistani-Canadian filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (45) will be the first woman and the first person of color to direct a "Star Wars" film.

"Star Wars: New Jedi Order" will be something "very special"

In an interview with CNN, Obaid-Chinoy announced that she was looking forward to the upcoming Star Wars film with great anticipation: "I'm really looking forward to the project because I feel like what we're going to create is something very special." She sees the fact that she is on board as director as a major milestone: "It's now 2024 and it's time for a woman to create a story in a galaxy far, far away."

Not too much is yet known about the plot: Ridley's character Rey is apparently supposed to build a new Jedi Order in it. "We're 15 years after 'The Rise of Skywalker', so after the war, after the First Order, and the Jedi are in turmoil," confirmed Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy (70) at a Star Wars Celebration Event. Rey is therefore trying to rebuild the Jedi Order - "based on what she promised Luke".

According to speculation, the new "Star Wars" film could be released in the next three years. It is not yet known when filming will start.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de