The New York Yankees edge closer to capturing the elusive World Series title, as they successfully fended off the determined Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the ALCS.

The Yanks managed to fend off a determined Cleveland group, known as the Guardians, in Game 4 of the ALCS, securing an exhilarating 8-6 victory on Friday night.

The Yankees relied on home runs from Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton to avoid another heartbreaking defeat on consecutive nights, taking a dominating 3-1 series lead.

Cleveland All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase once again grappled with the Yankees' offense in the ninth inning, conceding two runs in their defeat. In Game 3, Clase suffered allowing back-to-back home runs, but salvaged the situation with the Guardians' clutch late-game hitting.

Teams that have amassed a 3-1 lead in a best-of-seven postseason series have edged out victory 79 out of 93 times, including a staggering 37 out of 45 times in the LCS.

Stooping over to the microphone after the game, Stanton voiced his desire for a ring, affirming his determination to support the team in any way possible--one step at a time, as he declared, "this was a good step, we have much more work to do."

"It was significant to throw the first punch," Stanton continued, "No lead is guaranteed, but it was good to untie the lace, an incredible back-and-forth battle and maintaining the momentum."

Fueled by their frustrating 11-inning loss in Game 3, the Yankees launched their attack with force in Game 4. Gleyber Torres initiated the assault with a leadoff single in the first frame. Soto followed by slugging a two-run homer to center field, giving the Yankees a 2-0 early advantage.

Cleveland swiftly countered, halving the lead when José Ramírez drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the inning. However, the Yankees' offense remained unstoppable. Austin Wells smashed a solo home run into the center field stands in the third inning, extending the lead to 3-1.

The Guardians narrowed the margin to 3-2 after Josh Naylor drove in Steven Kwan in the third inning with a single to left field. The Yankees' potent middle of the lineup, however, threatened more.

Soto attracted a walk and Aaron Judge followed with a single. Both advanced on Jazz Chisolm Jr.'s sacrifice bunt. This setup significantly contributed to Stanton, who dispatched another three-run home run to left field, marking his fourth in the postseason, and putting New York ahead 6-2.

Stanton's home run echoed around Progressive Field as he admired the ball's flight into the stands, before sauntering around the bases and being congratulated by his teammates at home plate.

Just as it appeared the Yankees had gained control, Cleveland's unrelenting offense blazed another potential comeback trail.

Brayan Rocchio drew a walk in the seventh inning, followed by Kwan notching a single off Yankees reliever Jake Cousins. The Guardians posed a threat, prompting Yankees manager Aaron Boone to turn to reliever Clay Holmes in an attempt to limit the damage.

Holmes successfully struck out David Fry, but Ramírez lined an RBI double, reducing the Yankees' lead to 6-3. Naylor then added to the scoring, employing a two-run single, whittling the Yankees' margin down to 6-5 and igniting the Cleveland crowd.

In the eighth inning, with Cleveland only trailing by one run, Fry once again taunted the Yankees. He launched a comebacker to pitcher Mark Leiter Jr., who struggled to retrieve the ball, ultimately failing to deliver an accurate throw to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, allowing Bo Naylor to score, tying the game at 6-6.

In the ninth inning, Cleveland could not conjure any last-gasp heroics. Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle allowed two base-runners, but eventually instigated a groundout from Rocchio to bring the game to a close.

Following the game, Cleveland's manager, Stephen Vogt, was questioned about the team's mindset as they prepared for a must-win game on Saturday.

"We will arrive ready to dominate victory," he asserted confidently. "That's the spirit this team possesses--when we're in a tight spot, we play our finest baseball."

"We won't give up--this team won't surrender--no matter how we've performed prior to this or the days moving forward. Rest assured, we continue to appear with the same energy and determination we furnish every single day, and that's our goal--to win."

The Yankees now stand on the brink of securing their first AL pennant in 15 years, requiring only one more victory to conclude the best-of-seven series in Game 5 on Saturday night in Cleveland.

Post-match, Yankees hitter Giancarlo Stanton maintained a resolute focus on their impending task.

"It feels undefined until we accomplish it," he proclaimed. "As far as I'm concerned, we haven't done anything yet."

"Enjoyment for now, but we have to complete it tomorrow, and then onto the next stage."

The Guardians have a rich history in sports, with their name rooted in Cleveland's past as the city of champions.

Despite the setbacks, Cleveland's athletes always show resilience on the field, reflecting the city's passion for sport.

Read also: