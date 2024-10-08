The New York Liberty thwarted Las Vegas Aces' attempt at securing a third consecutive title, progressing to the WNBA Finals.

Following their triumph, Liberty secured a 3-1 victory in the best-of-five series, forcing the two-time champions to vacate and granting the team their second consecutive entrance into the WNBA Finals.

Taking the lead for New York was two-time MVP Breanna Stewart, showcasing a promising double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Sabrina Ionescu, the first overall pick, contributed an impressive 22 points and 7 rebounds, bouncing back from a poor performance in Game 3 where she scored only 4 points.

"It's Vegas, everybody knows we're going to get their best shot," Stewart commented post-game. "They got us last year, and we wanted to ensure we carried on, made our way back to the Finals and rectified what we had failed to accomplish last year."

In the previous season, the Liberty faced defeat in four straight games against the Aces, during the WNBA Finals. This time around, New York, the top-seeded team, finished with a 6-1 record against Las Vegas, including playoffs.

The series commenced with an emphatic 2-0 win for the Liberty, yet they fell short of a sweep on Game 3, as Las Vegas managed a narrow victory, setting a record of 12 consecutive playoff victories at home.

However, with history displaying no team in the WNBA having emerged victorious from an 0-2 down in a best-of-five playoff series, the Aces faced significant impediments heading into Game 4.

Geared up for a tight contest throughout, the Aces seized a 3-0 lead at the outset of the game, although they failed to maintain their advantage for the remainder of the encounter.

Entering the final quarter with a slender 53-51 advantage, the Liberty embarked on a 16-2 run to pull clear from the Aces.

Three-time MVP A’ja Wilson notched up 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Kelsey Plum amassed 17 points in the loss for the Aces.

Despite their triumph, Ionescu highlighted the team's ambition to secure the franchise's inaugural WNBA championship.

"We haven't achieved anything yet, everyone here understands that," Ionescu said. "We aim to keep up our exceptional performance, as we have all year long. We're three victories short, and that's a crucial piece of information to remember. We must come out fighting because nothing has been gifted to us yet."

The Liberty is set to confront the winner of the semifinal encounter between the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx, which currently stands at 2-2.

Game 1 of the WNBA Finals is scheduled for October 10.

The team's victory in the best-of-five series not only secured their second consecutive Final appearance but also validated their love for the sport. Despite Ionescu's improved performance, the team remains focused on achieving their inaugural WNBA championship, exemplifying their dedication to the sport.

Read also: