The New York Jets part ways with head coach Robert Saleh following an underwhelming commencement to the current campaign.

The New York Jets have dismissed head coach Robert Saleh, as reported by a source with firsthand information to CNN on Tuesday.

1 min read
The New York Jets kick off their 2024 campaign with a 2-3 record, following a 23-17 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings in London last Sunday.

Saleh managed a 20-36 win-loss ratio in regular season matches over three years and a half, missing out on playoff appearances.

According to reports, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is set to take over on an interim basis, replacing Saleh.

The Jets then welcome the (3-2) Buffalo Bills to their home turf for a Monday Night Football showdown.

The New York Jets could use a morale-boosting win in their upcoming games, given their current struggle in the sport.After the disappointing end to their London trip, the team is eager to return to their regular sporting schedule.

