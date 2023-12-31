The new year has already begun - in Kiribati Atoll

At 11 a.m. German time in Kiritimati, the approximately 7300 inhabitants will welcome the year 2024, followed by Samoa, Tonga and New Zealand. American Samoa, which lies just 220 kilometers east of Samoa, will be the last country to ring in 2024.

The Chatham Islands, which belong to New Zealand, follow just 15 minutes later. They lie around 800 kilometers east of New Zealand and have their own time zone - only around 700 inhabitants live on two of the archipelago's ten islands.

One hour after Kiritimati, New Zealand and the island states of Samoa and Tonga started 2024. Elaborate fireworks displays were planned on Samoa's largest island and in the capital Apia on the island of Upolu, which lit up the sky over Polynesia at midnight on the dot.

In New Zealand, the landmarks of the largest city, Auckland, are the focus of elaborate fireworks displays - above all the 328-metre-high Sky Tower. From the 55th, 61st and 64th floors of the observation and telecommunications tower, 500 kilograms of pyrotechnics are shot into the sky. There was also a laser and animation show; the spectacle was reportedly six months in the making. In Australia, the New Year was also welcomed with a spectacular fireworks display.

American Samoa, which lies just 220 kilometers east of Samoa on the other side of the International Date Line, will be the last country to ring in the year 2024 - twelve hours after Germany.

Source: www.ntv.de