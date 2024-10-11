The new VW Tayron debuts as the leading model with a seven-seat configuration.

Just a tad more Tiguan, yet not quite a Touareg, Volkswagen is gearing up to release the Tayron. ntv.de has already had a close look at this sturdy vehicle, and let me tell you, it's quite luxurious!

Remember the Tiguan Allspace? Basically, it's the Tiguan with an extended wheelbase, right? Well, Volkswagen's higher-ups thought that was a bit too common for other markets' taste. So, the Tiguan Allspace is becoming the Tayron, challenging the market with a new name. While the Tayron looks different from the current Tiguan and is clearly a new car, spotting the differences is a bit tricky; they're quite subtle. The most noticeable changes are the revised front and rear lights, along with the long doors and squared-off wheel arches that distinguish it from the round ones of the Tiguan. This new design gives the Wolfsburg model a hint of off-road appeal.

The Tayron has ample space

But hey, maybe this spacious interior is just a clever marketing tactic. The real selling point of the Tayron is its immense interior space, especially in the second row. Volkswagen invites you to give it a test run, and trust me, the legroom is impressive. Is a Touareg really necessary at this point?

The interior of the Tayron is adorned with technology enthusiasts' favorites, including a large central touchscreen (32 cm diagonal), a head-up display, and an open-pore real wood interior with sophisticated LED ambient lighting. When it comes to powertrains, the Tayron sticks to the basics, offering conventional four-cylinder engines with varying degrees of electrification. The base is a mild hybrid gasoline engine with 150 PS and 1.5 liters displacement. There are also two 2-liter diesel engines (up to 193 PS) and the two plug-in hybrids known from the Passat and Tiguan, with system outputs of 204 and 272 PS and a battery capacity of around 20 kWh, allowing for over 100 kilometers of electric driving. The battery can be charged with up to 50 kW (DC) like other Volkswagen plug-in hybrids.

At 4.79 meters long and featuring an extended wheelbase that's 11 centimeters longer than the Tiguan's (2.79 meters), the new Tayron is quite an imposing vehicle. This translates to significant practicality, with a trunk volume of over 2000 liters. However, the fact that even with the rear seat of the middle bench folded down, luggage equivalent to 885 liters can still be packed is quite fascinating. That means a long vacation with a full crew should not be hampered by limited luggage space. And a sliding rear bench only adds to the flexibility.

The Tayron, optionally available as a 4x4, can tow up to 2.5 tons. How comfortable this large Volkswagen is in practice with optional suspension adjustment and massage seats is yet to be determined.

Lastly, the newly introduced Tayron boasts modern features like a lit-up crossbar in the rear and a red-lit VW emblem at the back. The emblem also lights up in white at the front. The Tayron is available at prices starting from 45,475 euros and is not to be mistaken for the smaller Tayron offered for the Chinese market since 2018. The new model is now open for orders.

The Tayron, with its impressive interior space, is ideal for families who require ample room during long trips. Despite its large size, the Tayron can tow up to 2.5 tons, making it a versatile motor vehicle for various needs.

