Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
CultureNewscastingmenpro7heidi klumnew yearprosieben"germany's next topmodel"gntmgermany's next topmodelinstagram

The new season starts in mid-February

From February, TV audiences will be treated to a new batch of Heidi Klum. "GNTM" will then start its new season.

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read
Who will be Heidi Klum's new top model this time?.aussiedlerbote.de
Who will be Heidi Klum's new top model this time?.aussiedlerbote.de

"Germany's next Topmodel" - The new season starts in mid-February

Good news for all "GNTM" fans: ProSieben announced on New Year's Day when new episodes of "Germany's next Topmodel" will be available to watch. The 19th season will start on February 15, the station explained on Instagram and in a press release. As usual, it will start at 8:15 p.m. primetime - and further episodes will be shown every Thursday thereafter.

Viewers are in for a big change in 2024: It will no longer just be about Heidi Klum's (50) "Meedchen", as male candidates will also be able to try their luck for the first time in the new season. The model mom and the broadcaster announced this last summer.

The many men on "GNTM" are "exciting" for Heidi Klum

"It's very exciting for me that many men have come to the casting this year for the first time", Klum is quoted as saying in the latest press release. Apparently, the whole thing also had more of an impact on the show than one might think. "The atmosphere at the shoot is noticeably different," says Klum. "I'm really looking forward to this new dynamic!" But it remains to be seen how well the concept will be received.

ProSieben assures that it "doesn't matter" how "tall or short, how heavy or light the applicants are, or which gender they feel they belong to". The only condition is that the new candidates must be of legal age. The 19th season will start with an open casting. The participants who make it through will then go on a big young model trip with Klum.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

A rescue helicopter lands on the airfield of a clinic. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Mountaineer suffers fatal fall on the Alpspitze

A mountaineer had a fatal accident on a via ferrata on the Alpspitze near Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Upper Bavaria on Sunday. The 41-year-old from the Nuremberg area fell around 100 meters over rocky terrain, a police spokesperson said on Monday. He suffered fatal head injuries in the process.

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public