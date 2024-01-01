"Germany's next Topmodel" - The new season starts in mid-February

Good news for all "GNTM" fans: ProSieben announced on New Year's Day when new episodes of "Germany's next Topmodel" will be available to watch. The 19th season will start on February 15, the station explained on Instagram and in a press release. As usual, it will start at 8:15 p.m. primetime - and further episodes will be shown every Thursday thereafter.

Viewers are in for a big change in 2024: It will no longer just be about Heidi Klum's (50) "Meedchen", as male candidates will also be able to try their luck for the first time in the new season. The model mom and the broadcaster announced this last summer.

The many men on "GNTM" are "exciting" for Heidi Klum

"It's very exciting for me that many men have come to the casting this year for the first time", Klum is quoted as saying in the latest press release. Apparently, the whole thing also had more of an impact on the show than one might think. "The atmosphere at the shoot is noticeably different," says Klum. "I'm really looking forward to this new dynamic!" But it remains to be seen how well the concept will be received.

ProSieben assures that it "doesn't matter" how "tall or short, how heavy or light the applicants are, or which gender they feel they belong to". The only condition is that the new candidates must be of legal age. The 19th season will start with an open casting. The participants who make it through will then go on a big young model trip with Klum.

