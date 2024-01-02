Skip to content
sarah connorklaas heufer-umlaufjoko winterscheidtjokoprosiebenstart datepro7who is stealing my thunder?lena meyer-landrut"who's stealing my thunder?"

The new season starts in February

The start date for the new edition of "Wer stiehlt mir die Show?" has been set: From February, Joko will once again be defending his role as presenter.

Sarah Connor, Klaas Heufer-Umlauf and Lena Meyer-Landrut compete to steal the show from Joko Winterscheidt..aussiedlerbote.de

The sixth edition of "Wer stiehlt mir die Show?" has only just finished airing when the new season is already in the starting blocks: As the broadcaster ProSieben announced on Tuesday (January 2) , there will be six new episodes of "Wer stiehlt mir die Show?" with Joko Winterscheidt (44) from February 11 - always on Sundays at 8:15 pm.

Once again, Joko has to defend his own show against several challengers: In the new season, musicians Sarah Connor (43) and Lena Meyer-Landrut (32) as well as Joko's old companion Klaas Heufer-Umlauf (40) will compete to take over the hosting of the show. As always, there will also be a wildcard candidate from the audience.

"Who will steal the show?": How the show works

The four challengers must first compete against each other in various quiz categories to determine a finalist. In the final, it's then Winterscheidt who, if he loses, cedes his show to the winner in the next episode and becomes a challenger himself the following week in order to win back his show if possible. The final is traditionally hosted by Katrin Bauerfeind (41).

In the last edition at the end of 2023, actors Matthias Schweighöfer (42) and Florian David Fitz (49) and comedian Hazel Brugger (30) competed against Winterscheidt. In the five previous seasons, numerous celebrities, including actor Elyas M'Barek (41), legendary presenter Thomas Gottschalk (73), comedian Anke Engelke (58), "Tatort" star Fahri Yardim (43), rapper Sido (43) and "Tokio Hotel" singer Bill Kaulitz (34), have already fought it out. "Wer stiehlt mir die Show?" also premiered on ProSieben on January 5, 2021.

Source: www.stern.de

