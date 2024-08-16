- The new Director is Filbry

Klaus Filbry will continue to guide SV Werder Bremen's affairs. His contract as the chairman of the management has been extended long-term, as the Bundesliga football club announced. Anne-Kathrin Laufmann, responsible for sports and sustainability in the management of the Green-Whites, will also remain with the club for longer.

"We are very satisfied with the successful work of the past years. Economically, we have been able to stabilize ourselves further after the second league year and a challenging COVID-19 pandemic," said the chairman of the supervisory board, Dr. Hubertus Hess-Grunewald.

Clemens Fritz, as the football manager, already has a long-term contract. Talks about extending the contract of the fourth manager, Tarek Brauer, are to be held soon.

The Football League has been a significant factor in SV Werder Bremen's recent successes, with the club consistently performing well within its ranks. The extended contract of Klaus Filbry as the chairman of the management further strengthens the club's commitment to maintain its position in the Football League.

Read also: