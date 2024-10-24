The Netherlands is expected to struggle significantly in reaching the EU climate goals legislated.

It's doubtful that the Netherlands will meet the binding EU climate goals, as per calculations by their environmental agency. The institute asserts that it's "extremely unlikely" that they'll meet the objective of decreasing greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030.

Critics point the finger at the climate policy of the newly elected right-wing administration for this predicament. According to the institute's head, Marko Hekkert, "climate action isn't a top priority for this administration."

Currently, the Netherlands are approximately five years behind schedule and are emitting 45-52% less CO2 compared to 1990 levels, which is a step backwards from last year's projections under the previous administration.

Climate Minister Sophie Hermans acknowledged the possibility of these goals not being met and announced new strategies for the spring. However, the institute predicts that these strategies will arrive too late.

