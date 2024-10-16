The NBA's interference is creating chaos in the Bundesliga.

The NBA's upcoming season is creating buzz, and it might get even more intriguing in Germany if domestic teams join the spectrum.Currently, this concept is deemed as a far-fetched notion, but it might transform into a feasible plan down the line.

Andi Obst sinking three-pointers at the iconic logo in blue and red, while arenas in Berlin and Munich sparkle under the NBA's worldwide acclaim, triggers buzz in the scene about the NBA's potential presence in Europe. Plans could already be in the works.

German clubs emerging as NBA contenders is currently considered as an outlandish idea in the scene, but upon closer inspection, it appears less unlikely. American professional leagues, including the NBA, NFL, and NHL, aim to expand, and their systems are well-equipped for growth. As these leagues approach their organic limits in the US, the lucrative European market is coming into focus.

NBA chief Adam Silver recently stated, "There isn't a concrete plan for Europe yet," but they will "thoroughly examine the possibility." According to reliable sources like "The Athletic," decision-makers are currently reviewing "a range of options."

NBA in search of additional income sources

One of these possibilities could be an exclusive European league, generating substantial profit through investments from the Gulf states. Europe, and specifically Germany, home to the world champions, are "extremely important to us," Silver stated. The NBA recently visited Abu Dhabi in early October.

"No one was anticipating the NBA's arrival, but at this point, there is a certain need to structure the markets and competitions in a specific way," a president of an EuroLeague team told "The Athletic." Silver highlighted the importance of finding an approach to enter this region without encroaching upon the existing infrastructure. The basketball governing body FIBA will undoubtedly be involved in these plans.

"This is not just an opportunity for basketball," Silver remarked. The question of whether and which markets they will expand into remains unanswered for the NBA. This matter will be tackled later in this season.

It is no secret that the NBA is seeking new income sources. Last season, the league garnered attention with two regular season games outside of the US. In November 2023, Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks will play in Mexico. In January 2024, Brooklyn Nets will square off against Cleveland Cavaliers in Paris.

The last face-off between two NBA teams in Germany occurred 16 years ago: In October 2008, the NBA Europe Tour stopped in Berlin with Washington Wizards and New Orleans Hornets.

The prospect of German clubs competing in the NBA is gaining traction, aligning with the league's goal of exploring new income sources. If successful, this could significantly expand the NBA's global reach, potentially including a regular season game in Germany like the one scheduled in Paris in 2024.

Read also: