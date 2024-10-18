The Natural Progression of Life for Richard Gere

Berlin (dpa) - Actor Richard Gere, known for his role in "Pretty Woman," is unfazed by the aging process. As the 75-year-old put it to magazine "stern," the fact that he's getting older is often pointed out to him. Frequently at film festivals, there are compilations of his movies, showing him at 26, 30, 40, 50, 60, and 70 years old. It's quite peculiar, commented the former "Sexiest Man Alive," and continued, "Attempting to halt aging would drive one mad. You can't halt time."

He accepts that one day, he'll likely act in a manner fitting for his age. However, he hasn't reached that point yet. "I can't believe I'm 75 already," remarked the seasoned Hollywood star, who became a father twice again at the ripe ages of 70 and 71.

The actor's observations about aging have led to retrospective compilations of his work at various stages of his life, displayed in courtesies by The Court at film festivals. Despite his advanced age and recent parenthood, Gere is still reluctant to conform to societal expectations of aging in his acting roles.

