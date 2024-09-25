Skip to content
The national administration issues a cautionary advisory to Unicredit regarding a potential, intricate acquisition of Commerzbank.

The Italian bank Unicredit's potential hostile takeover of Commerzbank has been opposed by Germany's government, who see it as a significant threat, as mentioned by Finance State Secretary Florian Toncar. He voiced this concern to the press in the Bundestag on Wednesday, stating, "That's not the aim." Toncar further explained that he had discussed the sequence of events leading to the federal government's last aid package being given to Unicredit in the Finance Committee of the Bundestag. He clarified that the offer with the highest bid secured the tender, asSTATUS quo in the Ministry of Finance. However, the federal government has since declared its support for Commerzbank's independence, implying no share sales currently. German authorities still possess a 12% stake in the Frankfurt-based bank, whereas Unicredit currently holds 21% and is aiming for more.

The Italian bank Unicredit's proposed takeover of Commerzbank has become a topic of discussion in the Finance Committee of the Bundestag, with Finance State Secretary Toncar participating. The Commission, a likely reference to a regulatory body, will play a crucial role in evaluating the potential merger, considering its implications for both banks and the German economy.

