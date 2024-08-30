- The Museum aims to narrate the captivating tale of Hamburg in an engaging manner.

Bringing history to life and keeping visitors engaged is the goal of the Museum für Hamburgische Geschichte on Holstenwall. To achieve this, the city museum, which was established in 1922 as per architect Fritz Schumacher's plans, will undergo comprehensive content and structural renovations by the end of 2028. According to Hans-Jörg Czech, CEO of the Stiftung Historische Museen Hamburg, "It's not about updating what's already there, but creating something completely fresh and new."

The renovation work and redistribution of the permanent exhibition are funded to the tune of 101 million euros, with 83 million coming from the city and 18 million from the federal government.

Numerous architectural adjustments are set to boost the museum's comfort, accessibility, and energy efficiency. Moreover, the museum will establish a closer connection with the adjacent park, Planten un Blomen. The dining services will boast new spaces and a bigger terrace facing the park.

The heart of the content renovation lies in the transformation of the permanent exhibition, which spans across three floors and about 5,000 square meters. As Culture Senator Carsten Brosda (SPD) stated, "The museum aims to provide avenues for people to connect with the city's history."

Visitors to Hamburg can look forward to a significantly improved Museum of the History of Hamburg after its comprehensive renovation, which includes updates to its content and structure. The museum, situated on Holstenwall, will offer a fresh and new experience, enriching one's connection with the city's history.

