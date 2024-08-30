Swiftly impacting around a hundred burial sites. - The municipality is contemplating stricter regulations concerning the illegal acquisition of jewelry from graves.

After a significant burglary of cemetery ornaments at Amberg, located in the Upper Palatinate, the city is reevaluating enhanced security precautions. The town hall is set to ponder over the upcoming days what logical steps can be implemented to beef up the cemetery's security, as stated by a city representative.

According to city records, 97 graves were impacted by the burglary at the Katharinenfriedhof on Wednesday night, with the city estimating the damage at approximately 300,000 euros. Initially, the police cited damage valued at several hundred thousand euros and over 60 impacted graves. Stolen items encompassed figurines, bowls, and grave lanterns.

Investigations are currently underway for potential charges of burglary and desecration of the peace of the deceased.

Amberg's third mayor, Franz Badura, standing in for Mayor Michael Cerny, expressed disbelief upon hearing the news. "No place is sacred anymore," Badura responded, as per the city update. "Respect and consideration for the resting places of our departed seem to have vanished." The responsible department head at the town hall, Susanne Augustin, verified occurrences of occasional vandalism at the cemetery. However, she noted that nothing of this scale had occurred before.

