The movie releases of the week

On the road and on the move: Sophia Coppola takes us back to the 60s and 70s. Michael Fassbender travels to American Samoa as a coach. And things get exciting in Turkey with Ayşe Polat.

Ambivalent love - Coppola's film about Priscilla and Elvis

From 1967 to 1973, Priscilla Presley, now 78, was married to Elvis. Priscilla once wrote a book about her love life, which Sofia Coppola has now turned into a movie. It is about controlling behavior, manipulation, suspected affairs - but also about a deep bond. Coppola tells the love story of the two from the moment they meet until they break up. As we have come to expect from the 52-year-old Oscar winner, the drama revels in melancholy.

Priscilla, USA/Italy 2023, 113 min., FSK from 16 years, by Sofia Coppola, with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi

Taika Waititi shoots comedy with Michael Fassbender

The small island of American Samoa holds an unpleasant record: with a score of 31 to 0, the national team of the US foreign territory conceded the highest defeat in an official soccer competition against Australia. Inspired by the true story, 'Jojo Rabbit' director Taika Waititi's new comedy 'Next Goal Wins' tells the story of how the perennially losing team still manages to qualify for the World Cup. All hope is pinned on a choleric coach from the USA, played by Michael Fassbender.

Next Goal Wins, USA 2023, 105 min., FSK from 0/o.A. years, by Taika Waititi, with Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Oscar Kightley

Electrifying political thriller: "In the Blind Spot"

The political thriller "In the Blind Spot" by Turkish-German director Ayşe Polat ("En Garde") offers entertaining suspense and thought-provoking material. The story about the shooting of a documentary film in north-eastern Turkey vividly illuminates the lives of Kurds in Turkey. This provides plenty of food for thought on socially relevant issues. Film fans will be amazed at how effectively crime thriller, historical drama, political parable and horror are interwoven.

In the Blind Spot, Germany 2023, 117 min., FSK 12+, by Ayşe Polat, with Katja Bürkle, Tudan Ürper, Çağla Yurga

