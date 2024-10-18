The mother of Elijah Vue and her partner are under accusation for the demise of a toddler in Wisconsin.

The tiny body of the missing toddler was discovered on private property, situated approximately 3 miles northwest of where he initially went missing, as we previously reported on CNN.

At the time of his disappearance, Elijah's primary caretaker, Jesse Vang - who was also the boy's mother's boyfriend - is currently facing charges of inflicting physical harm leading to death, concealing a deceased body, and impeding an officer, as per court documents.

The toddler's mother, Katrina Bauer, is facing charges of chronic neglect leading to death, neglect, and obstructing an officer, as per court records.

Previously, both Vang and Bauer had denied accusations of felony child neglect and other related charges stemming from alleged incidents prior to the toddler's disappearance, according to court documents.

CNN has reached out to lawyers for Vang and Bauer for comments regarding these new charges.

A bail hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon in Manitowoc County, as announced by Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacqueline Labrie during a press conference announcing the charges.

"Our primary objective has always been to ensure a fair and just process, and today's announcement represents our dedication to upholding the law and seeking justice for Elijah," stated the district attorney.

Elijah would have celebrated his 4th birthday in August, as per the Two Rivers Police Department.

Vang reported the boy missing on February 20, informing police that he had noticed Elijah was missing upon waking from a nap at his residence, according to the criminal complaint submitted in Manitowoc County.

A hunter stumbled upon Elijah's remains in the woods on September 7, as per the police.

The chief medical examiner of Fond du Lac County reported Elijah's cause of death as "homicide by undetermined means" on Wednesday, as per the complaint.

CNN's Travis Nichols contributed to this report.

