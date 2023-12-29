1. the Great Indian Family
Review of the year - The most unsuccessful films of the year
Indian drama about a devout Hindu who learns that he was born a Muslim.
2. mission Raniganj
12 viewers
Indian action drama about the rescue of 65 miners trapped in a mine.
3. digital life
24 visitors
German satire about a Berlin flat share that only communicates via video chat during the Corona lockdown.
4 Oregon
32 visitors
Turkish comedy about a couple who want to give a video cassette to a friend in 1985 - which ends in chaos.
5 The Blaze - Escape from the Flames
35 visitors
Drama from France in which a father and son come to terms with their relationship while fleeing a forest fire in a car.
6. Chopin - I am not afraid of the dark
66 viewers
Documentary about three pianists who perform Chopin pieces at three locations.
7. ganapath
68 visitors
Dystopia from India in which the title hero smashes a criminal empire.
8th Forces
77 visitors
Film about a 14-year-old boy and his difficult life in a doomed village.
9th Tara
90 viewers
Documentary about the town of Taranto, site of a steelworks, and its inhabitants.
10 The Vaccine War
102 viewers
Docudrama about the development of India's first vaccine against Covid-19.
