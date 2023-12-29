1. the Great Indian Family

Review of the year - The most unsuccessful films of the year

12 visitors

Indian drama about a devout Hindu who learns that he was born a Muslim.

2. mission Raniganj

12 viewers

Indian action drama about the rescue of 65 miners trapped in a mine.

3. digital life

24 visitors

German satire about a Berlin flat share that only communicates via video chat during the Corona lockdown.

4 Oregon

32 visitors

Turkish comedy about a couple who want to give a video cassette to a friend in 1985 - which ends in chaos.

5 The Blaze - Escape from the Flames

35 visitors

Drama from France in which a father and son come to terms with their relationship while fleeing a forest fire in a car.

6. Chopin - I am not afraid of the dark

66 viewers

Documentary about three pianists who perform Chopin pieces at three locations.

7. ganapath

68 visitors

Dystopia from India in which the title hero smashes a criminal empire.

8th Forces

77 visitors

Film about a 14-year-old boy and his difficult life in a doomed village.

9th Tara

90 viewers

Documentary about the town of Taranto, site of a steelworks, and its inhabitants.

10 The Vaccine War

102 viewers

Docudrama about the development of India's first vaccine against Covid-19.

