The most significantly divergent point between Biden and Trump's views

A new report from The Washington Post claims that during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, Trump asked oil executives to donate $1 billion to his re-election campaign in exchange for a pro-oil administration. The transactional nature of this request, as shared with The Post, is somewhat surprising but consistent with Trump's views on politics and his belief that climate change is a "hoax." For evidence of climate change, check out this CNN story about rising ocean temperatures or the photos of hundreds of thousands of dead fish dying in Vietnam due to a heat wave.

I spoke to CNN climate reporter Ella Nilsen about Trump's plans for a second term and Biden's record on climate change. One interesting fact I learned is that a large portion of the money Biden and the Democrats have spent to stimulate manufacturing has been used in red states.

What would Trump's climate policy be?

WOLF: Per The Washington Post, Trump has promised oil executives a more friendly government if they donate $1 billion to his re-election efforts. What's his stance on climate policy?

NILSEN: During his first term, Trump overturned more than 100 environmental policies implemented by the Obama administration. His potential second term would likely see a reversal of Biden's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and a renewed focus on fossil fuels, particularly oil and gas drilling.

Mixed reviews for Biden on climate change

WOLF: Climate activists may criticize Biden for approving the Willow oil drilling project in Alaska. What's their overall opinion of him and his administration?

NILSEN: Climate activists have mixed feelings about Biden. While his administration has enacted several significant regulations on air pollution, conserved land, and created an American Climate Corps, they're disappointed by his support for the Willow oil drilling project. Activists are demanding more action from Biden to stop the use of fossil fuels and transition to renewable energy.

A success story for Biden's spending on climate?

WOLF: Is the $369 billion in clean energy and climate policy spending in the Inflation Reduction Act making a difference?

NILSEN: Yes, the act has already led to billions of dollars in investments in U.S. manufacturing businesses, with a focus on clean-energy industries like electric vehicles, battery plants, and solar and wind production. This funding has been spread across various states, including some 2024 swing states like Michigan, Arizona, and Georgia.

Red states as a focus for climate policy

WOLF: How have funding decisions been made when it comes to climate-related manufacturing?

NILSEN: State-level factors play a role. Red states with significant wind resources, such as Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa, and South Dakota, have been major wind-energy producers and consumers. But other reasons also exist, like easier permitting and building processes, and relaxed union labor laws.

Electric vehicles and their impact on climate change

WOLF: Recently, we've seen resistance to electric vehicles. Trump claimed Biden wants to ban gas-powered cars. How critical are EVs to addressing climate change?

NILSEN: Vehicles contribute to about a third of U.S. emissions. Despite this, EVs are cleaner than gas-powered vehicles – especially if their charging is powered by renewable sources. Mining for the minerals used in EV batteries does have negative environmental consequences, but overall, EVs have a more positive environmental impact.

Can states counteract federal inaction on climate?

WOLF: Can states like California maintain their commitment to climate-friendly energy policies if Trump wins the presidency again?

NILSEN: Blue states like California, Washington state, and even some swing states like Michigan and Minnesota have already passed ambitious climate laws. This work would continue in those states regardless of the federal government's position on climate policy. However, with the time we have to limit the planet's warming running out, it's crucial to have the federal government moving in the right direction as well.

## What's happening in Congress regarding climate change?

WOLF: Instead of presidents taking executive actions or the Environmental Protection Agency creating regulations, it would be better if lawmakers passed significant climate legislation. Is there any sign of progress towards a new national energy policy?

NILSEN: While the passing of IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) was a great accomplishment, many lawmakers have stated that it was just the first step.

With the 2017 Trump tax cuts set to expire shortly, Congress needs to revisit tax policies in 2025. There's been talk of introducing a potential carbon tax, or a carbon tariff on products that pollute like cement and steel, in the legislature.

However, the chances of such measures being approved strongly depend on the political party in power and who holds the White House.

