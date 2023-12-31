New York to Sydney - The most legendary New Year's Eve parties worldwide

Every year, millions of people celebrate New Year's Eve in major cities around the world. They ring in the New Year together in famous squares and streets. Some of these celebrations have been legendary for decades. Here are the biggest and best parties:

Sydney

In Sydney, Australia, people are among the first to ring in the New Year. And they do so with a big show that is one of the most famous in the world. Every year, millions watch the spectacular fireworks display around the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House - the city offers several viewing points for this. The fireworks display has a specific theme that lights up at midnight. Numerous beach parties and open-air festivals are also held around New Year's Eve.

Las Vegas

Every year, over 300,000 party animals celebrate the New Year together in the US metropolis of Las Vegas, around the Las Vegas Strip. At midnight, the city in the state of Nevada sets off a majestic fireworks display. Beforehand, bands heat up the crowd on several stages. Of course, there is also plenty of glamor and partying all night long in "Sin City".

New York City

One of the most legendary New Year's Eve parties in the world is the one in New York City. It is a tradition to watch the "Times Square Ball", which has been lowered 43 meters from a pole on the roof of the New York skyscraper One Times Square every New Year's Eve since 1907. The ceremony begins 60 seconds before the New Year and is one of the highlights of the celebrations in the USA. A crowd gathers in Times Square, which is treated to a great show beforehand.

Rio de Janeiro

The turn of the year is also celebrated with great festivities in Brazil. People, traditionally dressed in white on New Year's Eve, gather on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro, among other places, to celebrate their legendary parties and enjoy the fireworks. The parties in the city continue well into New Year's Day.

Dubai

Dubai also celebrates the New Year in spectacular style. Millions of visitors enjoy the extravagance and wealth that the city of superlatives radiates. Among other things, you can watch fireworks on the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, on New Year's Eve. And all this in pleasantly warm temperatures of around 25 degrees.

London

There are also great fireworks displays in London, which are set off along the Thames. Big Ben, Tower Bridge and the London Eye then shine in a special New Year's Eve glow. Many people also gather in Trafalgar Square, where an annual public party is held. Afterwards, the party continues in the city's many clubs.

Edinburgh

In Edinburgh, the New Year's Eve celebrations are called Hogmanay. There is a procession through the city, concerts and a big street party. The Scots also practice the tradition of "first-footing" - the first guest of the new year brings gifts such as whisky or Scottish shortbread. On January 1, spectators gather at the River Forth, where people jump into the ice-cold water every year for a charity event.

Paris

People with bottles of champagne on the Champs Élysées are a must on New Year's Eve. The city of love becomes even more romantic when the Eiffel Tower sparkles in the fireworks. Street parties, concerts and many other festivities also await visitors to the French capital at the turn of the year.

Bangkok

The capital of Thailand is one of the most popular New Year's Eve destinations in Southeast Asia. People from all over the world come to Bangkok for the fantastic weather - and for the large selection of shopping centers or the numerous entertainment options: Parties, restaurants and nightclubs await the tourists. On New Year's Eve, there is a huge fireworks display on Central World Square, where thousands of people gather for the big countdown.

Goa

Goa in India is famous for its beaches. No wonder that one of the most legendary beach parties takes place here on New Year's Eve. This is the peak tourist season. Together with locals who flock to the beach, visitors ring in the New Year at the beach bar and dance arenas.

