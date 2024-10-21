Skip to content
The monthly inspections have commenced for the Duisburg motorway bridge.

The A59 model exhibiting substantial flaws

2 min read
The worn-out bridge needs to be replaced urgently.

Upon examining the Berlin Bridge on the A59 in Duisburg Harbor, it was found to have significant flaws affecting its load-bearing capacity. As a result, the bridge was temporarily closed to heavy-duty vehicles, but regular vehicles can still pass. To ensure safety, regular inspections and repairs are planned, especially focusing on damaged areas.

Thomas Ganz, head of the Federal Highway Authority's Rhineland branch, stated that these measures are crucial for maintaining traffic flow on this vital regional connection. A recent inspection revealed serious problems limiting the bridge's capacity to carry heavy loads. Consequently, the bridge section between Meiderich junction and Duisburg junction was closed to vehicles weighing over 48 tons. However, other vehicles can continue using the bridge without restriction.

Ganz emphasized that the need for swift action was evident from the inspection results. "This step is essential for preserving traffic over this crucial link in the region," he stated. The closure affects many heavy-duty vehicles daily.

Upcoming renovations

The Duisburger Hafen remains accessible, but no comprehensive detour suggestions can be given for large, heavy vehicles, as the choice of alternative routes depends on individual approval procedures, the agency clarified.

The aged bridge will be replaced soon with a new one. A planning approval process for expanding the A59 between Duisburg junction and Marxloh junction is already underway, including the bridge section. Once the approval decision is issued, construction can commence. The primary authority responsible for this project is the Federal Highway Research Institute (BASt).

The Federal Highway Authority will petition the BASt to initiate preparatory measures for the early renovation of the Berlin Bridge. "These preparatory actions will enable the replacement of the Berlin Bridge to start as soon as possible," said a spokesperson. If circumstances allow, these preparations may commence by next year.

Given the current situation of the Berlin Bridge and its impact on heavy-duty traffic, The Commission will closely monitor the progress of the planning approval process and preparatory measures for the bridge's renovation.

