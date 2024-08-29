Entry into the field of psychiatry - The mom was found not guilty of inflicting over thirty stab wounds.

A guy sliced his mom over 30 times and ended up in a psychiatric hospital. The individual, aged 38, was declared not responsible for the murder by the Aurich Regional Court in Ostfriesland, but will be kept in a mental health facility indefinitely, as per a court representative following the verdict.

The court had no doubts about the act being committed, mentioned the court representative. "It was a case of manslaughter." The prosecution stated that the disagreement intensified in mid-February within their shared living quarters in Norden, Germany. The son unleashed a kitchen knife on his mother, leading to multiple stab and slice wounds on her head, shoulder, and arms. The mother's injuries were so extensive that she ultimately lost too much blood to survive.

The son confessed to the crime to the authorities himself and in court, as per the court representative, but couldn't recall what instigated the argument. The verdict is still pending.

The court representative explained that the ruling stated, "The following was determined: the son is not responsible for the murder due to mental illness, but will remain in a mental health facility indefinitely." In the aftermath of the verdict, discussions about the son's future treatment and care began among relevant healthcare professionals.

