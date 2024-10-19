The Minnesota Lynx triumph over the New York Liberty in thrilling manner, leading to a necessary Game 5 in the WNBA Finals for contending the title.

The jam-packed crowd at the Target Center in Minneapolis came close to witnessing their hearts shatter in consecutive Finals matches.

With the Lynx leading by two points and only two seconds left in regular time, Liberty guard Sophia Lopez, who had a tough game, held the ball, preparing to launch a desperation three.

Remember, Lopez had clinched the game on Wednesday, sinking a long, game-winning three at the end of the match.

Inquired about her thoughts when she saw Lopez attempt the potential game-clincher, Minnesota’s Anna Cruz responded, “Please miss it.”

Lopez obtained the inbound pass from Amanda Zahui B, but her shot fell short, a welcome sight for the Lynx and the audience.

Minnesota's point guard Crystal Dangerfield, who orchestrated the team's post-victory celebration dance, was a force throughout the game, scoring 15 points and dishing out seven assists.

Cruz led the Lynx with 19 points.

However, it was forward Kia Nurse who stepped up in the final moments of Game 4.

With the score tied at 80, the Canadian collected her composure and successfully sailed two free throws, breaking the tie with under five seconds remaining in regulation.

Facing elimination in Game 4, with the series standing at 2-1, the Lynx had a history of not succumbing to pressure. The team was 4-2 when backed into a corner in the Finals, now boasting a 5-2 record.

While the Liberty’s two most recognized players, Tina Charles and Lopez, struggled to make their impact, Stefanie Dolson dominated.

The American and former league MVP topped the scoring charts with 21 points.

Post-win, Cruz elaborated on the Lynx's tenacity.

“I feel like we’re incredibly resilient - mentally and physically, we have a lot of confidence in our unit. We problem-solve together.

“It’s just that confidence internally. I can’t find the right words to express it. When things get challenging, we grow even stronger,” she said.

“Everybody’s tired. We’re playing every other day now, so we’re supporting each other and we draw energy from each other.”

Game 5 of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Minnesota aims to secure a historic fifth WNBA championship, while the Liberty chase their first title in the franchise’s history.

