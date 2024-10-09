The Minnesota Lynx triumph over the Connecticut Sun, securing their seventh straight ticket to the WNBA Finals.

In a fluctuating sequence characterized by tight contests, Tuesday night delivered an unusual blowout. With their enthusiastic fans urging them on at the Target Center in Minneapolis, the Lynx commenced with an extraordinary fierceness, scoring 31 points in the first quarter, establishing an initial 13-point advantage.

Guard Kayla McBride spearheaded Minnesota's assault in the initial quarter, contributing 10 points.

The Lynx intensified their hold in the second quarter, leading by as much as 21 points - the greatest margin by either team throughout the series up until that point.

At halftime, the Lynx maintained a substantial lead of 53-34 with guard Courtney Williams holding the scoring honors. Williams notched 15 points in the first half, boasting a flawless performance, going 6-6 from the field and 1-1 from the free-throw line.

The Sun provoked some apprehension in Minnesota with a 7-0 run at the onset of the second half, but the Lynx swiftly regained their composure and extended their lead to 24 points.

The rest of the game was merely a formality as Minnesota cruised to a comfortable victory.

Lynx forward Napheesa Collier emerged as the top scorer with 27 points. Collier also achieved a historic feat by becoming the first player in WBNA history to amass at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in three consecutive playoff games.

Williams concluded with 24 points and McBride scored 19 points for Minnesota. DiJonai Carrington led Connecticut with 17 points in the game.

"From the get-go, I've been saying how exceptional this group is and what we're capable of", Collier remarked to ESPN post-game. "Now we're in the finals, and this feeling is unparalleled!"

Minnesota's victory sets the stage for a WNBA Finals showdown between the two top teams from the regular season. Although New York boasted the league's best record, the Lynx outperformed the Liberty in three out of four games during the season, even clinching the WNBA's inaugural Commissioner's Cup.

Collier was quick to dismiss Minnesota's regular-season dominance over the Liberty.

"Regular season achievements mean nothing", Collier asserted. "They're a fantastic team, number one in the league, but we're number two, right behind them.

"It's going to be an exciting series, impressive basketball. Two formidable teams, both packed with talented players, going head-to-head."

The Lynx lead all WNBA teams with four championships in their illustrious history, their last triumph arriving in 2017. The franchise has made a remarkable seven appearances in the finals.

However, the Liberty are still yearning for their first championship, despite qualifying for the finals for the sixth time.

The best-of-five WNBA Finals are scheduled to commence on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

