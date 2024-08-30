- The ministry official on Mpox affirms: "You hold a favorable position."

Lower Saxony is on high alert for a possible first case of Monkeypox, as stated by Health Minister Andreas Philippi. "We're well-equipped," Philippi mentioned to the German Press Agency in Hannover. Hospitals in the region are always ready to handle infectious patients. As of now, the minister doesn't see a significant threat. However, he warned against underestimating the virus.

Monkeypox, which was initially known as smallpox, is continually monitored in Lower Saxony. Philippi commented, "We've got one of the top-notch labs in the country at our State Health Office." This lab allows for precise and detailed diagnostic tests.

Now, the issue at hand is raising awareness among the public. Additionally, Philippi emphasized the need to quickly ship vaccines to Africa. "We should examine our supplies immediately and release as many vaccines as possible," he stated. This process should be free of bureaucracy and free of charge. The German government recently announced its plan to donate 100,000 doses of vaccine to impacted countries. These vaccines will come from the military's reserve.

Monkeypox Cases Also Reported in Sweden and Thailand

The World Health Organization (WHO) raised its highest alert level two weeks ago due to ongoing Monkeypox outbreaks in Africa and the potentially more harmful clade Ib. The Democratic Republic of the Congo has been heavily affected, with over 18,000 suspected cases and 575 recorded deaths, reported by WHO.

Furthermore, there have been over 200 confirmed cases of the new variant Ib in Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda. Outside of Africa, Ib cases have been documented in individuals in Sweden and Thailand, who had traveled to Africa beforehand.

Monkeypox shares a connection with the original smallpox virus and is primarily spread through close physical contact. It brings about a skin rash, fever, and body aches. So far, there have been no fatalities from Monkeypox in Germany. Vaccines that protect against smallpox also offer protection against Monkeypox, reducing the likelihood of an outbreak and improving disease progression. As of now, the German vaccination commission Stiko recommends these vaccines for specific high-risk groups only.

