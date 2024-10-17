The Ministry of Federal Development has boosted its financial assistance for refugees by 60 million Euros.

In the midst of the escalating strife between Israel and the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development has boosted its assistance for displaced people and refugees by 60 million euros.

The Budget Committee of the German Bundestag gave the green light to these extra funds for Lebanon aid on Thursday, as the ministry disclosed. The funds will assist those who have fled conflict zones, including numerous Syrian refugees who have been displaced yet again.

"Lebanon was a nation grappling with significant challenges even before the latest escalation, and it has absorbed more refugees per capita than any other country globally. The bombardments are making an already tense situation even worse," stated Development Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD).

The funds will, among other things, be channeled towards childcare services rendered by UNICEF for trauma-affected children and educational programs. They will also help finance community kitchens and healthcare facilities. In addition, the extra funds will be utilized to offer work opportunities for displaced persons and refugees in shelters and soup kitchens in Lebanon and Syria.

The Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development has been aiding Lebanon since the inception of the Syrian civil war over a decade ago. According to its own data, no country in the world has taken in as many refugees in relation to its population. This implies that around 1.5 million Syrian refugees reside alongside around 4.4 million Lebanese people. Besides, around 250,000 refugees from the Palestinian territories have been dwelling in Lebanon for several generations.

"Given the dire situation, the minister urged for more international aid, saying, 'We need all the help we can get to alleviate the suffering of these displaced people.'"

