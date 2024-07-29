- The Ministry of Agriculture is changing the hunting times for geese

Geese in Schleswig-Holstein are causing significant damage to many farmers' crops by feeding on them. To mitigate this, the Ministry of Agriculture is expanding hunting seasons for certain goose species. With the change to the state hunting law that takes effect in August, Gray, Canada, and Egyptian geese will be huntable from July 16 to January 31 each year.

"Goose damage and fouling have been major challenges for our farmers for years, sometimes even threatening their livelihoods," said Agriculture Minister Werner Schwarz (CDU). Especially on the west coast and islands, geese cause significant damage to agricultural land in large numbers.

"By slightly extending hunting seasons, we're responding to the growing goose population and providing another tool, alongside existing compensation payments, to ease the burden on our agriculture," the minister emphasized.

New hunting seasons for Brant geese

Additionally, hunting seasons for Brant geese have been adjusted due to their protected status. In the future, they can be hunted from October to the end of February. However, according to the ministry, this is only for dispersal purposes to keep damage to fields minimal. Hunting on areas where geese are tolerated or in protected areas remains prohibited.

"With these new rules, our hunters can help effectively address the significant regional damage caused by geese," said Schwarz. In his view, hunting can only have a guiding effect. Substantial population reductions for Brant geese are still not permitted and are not realistic given their large numbers.

NABU threatens lawsuit

The Nature Conservation Association Schleswig-Holstein has "taken note of the legal change with great surprise." In their view, Minister Schwarz is disregarding all legal and scientific advice and has not consulted with the Ministry of Environment responsible for species protection.

The Brant goose is listed in the EU's Birds Directive, allowing it to be killed only exceptionally if it can be proven to prevent significant agricultural damage and if there are no other options.

Furthermore, hunting has other impacts: "When birds are repeatedly forced to flee by shooting, their energy requirements increase significantly, leading them to eat more," explained Fritz Heydemann, vice-chairman of NABU in Schleswig-Holstein. Additionally, geese become very shy and disturb other bird species' hunting.

Hunting seasons for badgers and nutria also increased

The ministry also plans to adjust hunting seasons for badgers and nutria. Alongside dikes, mounds, and other elevations outside sea dikes, these can be hunted year-round due to their burrowing habits, which pose a threat to flood protection.

"The nature conservation efforts in Schleswig-Holstein should also consider the impact of extended hunting seasons on the behavior and survival of the geese," suggested Fritz Heydemann from NABU.

"The hunting of various goose species and badgers, as well as nutria, is not only aimed at controlling their population but also at protecting farmer's crops and maintaining flood protection," stated Minister Schwarz, emphasizing the multi-faceted approach towards wildlife management in the region.

