The Mets' offensive firepower goes off early on, leveling the series against the Dodgers.

In the opening act, Mets standout Francisco Lindor ignited the game with a solo homer against Dodgers substitute pitcher Ryan Brasier, contributing to a bullpen strategy for the Dodgers, short on pitchers.

Lindor's home run put an end to a record-breaking streak of 33 consecutive scoreless innings by Dodgers pitchers, equaling the 1966 Baltimore Orioles for the most in a single postseason.

In the second frame, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts turned to a different arm in the pen, but Landon Knack struggled just as badly as Brasier, as the Mets offense kept pouring on the runs. New York amassed five runs in the inning, culminating in a grand slam from Mark Vientos, expanding the lead to 6-0.

The potent Dodgers lineup countered with three unanswered runs to halve the Mets' advantage by the close of the sixth inning.

In the eighth, the Dodgers relentlessly pursued the equalizer, but the New York bullpen held firm to safeguard the advantage, with Mets' closer Edwin Diaz coaxing a flyout from Dodgers' Kike Hernández to put out the fire.

The Mets secured an additional run in the ninth, and Diaz secured the save with a blank ninth to wrap up the game.

Following the contest, Vientos shared with FOX his response after the Dodgers intentionally walked Lindor to face him prior to his two-run homer in the second inning.

"Honestly," Vientos grinned, "I felt like they were challenging me. I was like 'Alright, you wanna bring me up to the plate?' So I took it personally. I wasn't trying to do too much, but I did take it personally."

The NLCS shifts to New York where the Mets, securing the NL's final wildcard spot on the final day of the regular season, aim to persevere with their unforeseen streak as they welcome top-seeded Dodgers in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Lindor spoke enthusiastically to FOX about the prospect of returning to Citi Field after the game.

"Mets nation is incredible," Lindor declared, "so I'm excited to be home. We just gotta keep our focus and give our best effort each day."

Both sides will unleash their aces as the Dodgers deploy Walker Buehler, while the Mets counter with Luis Severino.

