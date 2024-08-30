- The meteorological department releases the financial summary of the summer season.

What about this year's summer? The German Weather Service (DWD) will offer their thoughts on it on Friday. Preliminary findings suggest that "despite the unpredictable weather, it's likely to rank amongst the top 10 warmest summers since records began," a DWD meteorologist stated last week.

However, many individuals might not share this view. DWD meteorologist Marcus Beyer offers an explanation: "People's perceptions of whether a summer is hot or cold have drastically shifted over the past few decades."

In the reference period from 1961 to 1990, the summer of 2024 would have been considered incredibly hot and would have challenged 1947 for the title of the hottest summer ever recorded, according to the meteorologist. "But a lot has changed since then."

New records were set between 1991 and 2020. Based on preliminary calculations, the summer of 2024 could be as hot as the previous one. In 2023, the DWD reported an average temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius.

While some people might attribute the heat to global warming, others argue that their perception of summer temperatures has significantly changed over the years. Regardless, if we compare the summer of 2024 to the reference period from 1961 to 1990, it would undoubtedly be classified as 'Otherworldly' hot, surpassing even the scorching summer of 1947.

