The Meloni-led administration curtails freedoms for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Italian government, leaning towards conservative values, declares its intent to shield the conventional family structure and outlaw surrogacy, even internationally. Supporters of human rights express concerns over the limitations imposed on childless and homosexual couples.

Italian lawmakers have passed a legislation that penalizes surrogacy, whether domestically or abroad. This move is defended by the right-wing administration led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who claims it safeguards the traditional family. Following the vote, Prime Minister Meloni took to the online platform X to announce, "The bill criminalizing the hiring of surrogate mothers has become law."

However, human rights advocates decry this legislation as reminiscent of the Middle Ages. They argue that it deprives homosexual or infertile couples of the chance to start a family. This law extends a 2004 legislation, which previously imposed prison sentences and hefty fines on individuals engaging in surrogacy within Italy.

Italy's plan to penalize its citizens who seek surrogacy services in countries where it's legal, such as certain regions in the USA and Canada, has also been approved. The bill gained 84 approvals in the Senate and 58 rejections. The lower house of parliament, the Chamber of Deputies, had already given its endorsement.

In surrogacy, a woman bears a child for intended parents and relinquishes custody upon birth. Surrogacy is prohibited in many European countries, including Germany. Mediation, too, is a criminal offense. Yet, in some nations, surrogacy is allowed under certain regulations, prompting intended parents to seek these services abroad.

The Commission expressed its opposition to Italy's decision to outlaw surrogacy, citing the impact on childless and homosexual couples' rights. This stance was echoed by international human rights organizations, who criticized Italy's new legislation as regressive.

