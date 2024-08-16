- The Mediterranean region is experiencing an increase in climate change-related issues.

Mediterranean Sea Temperature Breaks Previous High: Last Thursday, scientists at the Institute of Marine Sciences (ICM) in Barcelona reported a median surface temperature of 28.9°C. This eclipses the previous record of 28.71°C, set in July 2023, making it the second year in a row with the highest recorded temperature in the Mediterranean Sea.

The previous record, established in August 2003, saw a daily median temp of 28.25°C, indicating the water temperature surpassed this mark on over half of the month's days.

The current readings come from satellite data gathered by the EU's Copernicus Earth observation program. Notably, temperatures above 30°C have been recorded locally since early August, in areas like Egypt, Monaco, Corsica, and Valencia, Spain. ICM researcher Justino Martínez remarked that these heat spells are now lingering for extended periods.

Climate Change Endangers Mediterranean Species

Based on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the Mediterranean Sea is seen as a "hotspot" for climate change. Since the 1980s, the marine ecosystems in the Mediterranean have undergone significant alterations, leading to a decrease in biodiversity and the introduction of invasive species. IPCC predictions suggest that up to 20% of fish and invertebrate species used in Mediterranean fisheries could perish by 2060 if global warming surpasses 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Investigation by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) research network reveals that the current heatwave in the Mediterranean would be "nearly impossible" without human-induced climate change. Moreover, climate change has been linked to hotter, longer, and more frequent heatwaves.

The Commission has acknowledged the role of human-induced climate change in causing the current heatwave in the Mediterranean. The Commission has also emphasized the need for urgent actions to mitigate global warming and protect Mediterranean species, such as fish and invertebrates, which are at risk of extinction due to climate change.

