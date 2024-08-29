The Relationship Between Community Life and Athletic Pursuits - The medical facility organizes an event titled "Diversity Celebration."

Perfectly timed for the Paralympics in Paris, the Professionals' Guild's Accident Hospital (BGU) in Frankfurt is bringing the focus on "Sports with Disabilities". Scheduled for this Saturday (31st August), a "Day of Inclusion" is being arranged, inviting everyone, regardless of any physical constraints, to gather information in various forms.

To name a few, double amputee athlete and Paralympic champ David Behre will share his story on his "Race Back to Life". Leading Physician Sebastian Benner, head of the "Technical Orthopaedics" department, will discussion high-performance sports with amputation in conjunction with the Paralympics. Physiotherapist Matthias Körner will share insights on the topic of "Transiting from Rehabilitation to Sport".

The agenda also includes a presentation by the dancers of the Frankfurt Wheelchair Sports Club (RSC). Moreover, one can try out wheelchair table tennis, handbike, or maneuvering a wheelchair through a designated course.

The "Day of Inclusion" is scheduled to happen again in 2025.

Meanwhile, the Paralympics in Paris continue till the 8th of September. A grand total of 4,400 athletes from 182 nations are battling it out for medals in 22 different sports. Amidst them are 12 athletes hailing from Hessen.

The competitions for the disabled athletes mirror the Olympic Games and take place every four years in the same host city as the Summer or Winter Games. Since 1960, athletes have been contesting for paralympic medals every four years in summer sports. The term Paralympics is a blend of the English words paraplegic (doubly paralyzed) and Olympics (Olympic Games).

