- The media: Eintracht Frankfurt is interested in Torunarigha

After the presumed withdrawal of Konstantinos Koulierakis, Eintracht Frankfurt is reportedly interested in securing the services of Jordan Torunarigha. According to a report by "Bild" on Thursday, the defender from KAA Gent is on the list of potential replacements for Willian Pacho, who has moved to Paris.

Torunarigha came through the youth ranks of Hertha BSC Berlin and played for the Berliners until 2022, before moving to Belgium. Apart from Frankfurt, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and several Italian clubs are also said to be interested in the left-footed player. According to "Bild" information, the transfer fee is reported to be between three and four million euros. Torunarigha's contract with Gent runs until the summer of 2025.

As "Bild" further reported, Koulierakis is said to have opted for VfL Wolfsburg, despite having reached an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt for a transfer from PAOK Saloniki.

