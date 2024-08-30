- The mechanical engineering market displaying subdued activity remains unfazed.

The German mechanical engineering sector is still experiencing a shortage of orders. As per the industry association VDMA, the worth of orders decreased by 5% compared to the previous year in July. Despite this being the first single-digit decline since October 2023, it's not a good indication considering the previous month's low performance. VDMA's chief economist, Ralph Wiechers, explains, "Given the weak base, the bar wasn't set particularly high."

Over a more stable three-month period, from May to July, orders went down by 14%. Wiechers points out that there's a lack of that initial push to kickstart new orders. There's no indication of this from the global economy or domestically.

