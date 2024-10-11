The Mechanical Engineering Association chooses ex-Vice-President Kawlath as its freshly appointed leader.

Bertram Kawlath, a family business boss, has been selected as the fresh President of the Mechanical Engineering Association VDMA. The former Vice President was picked for another four years at the member gathering in Wiesbaden, as stated by VDMA. Kawlath takes over from Karl Haeusgen, who has managed the association since 2020 and is retiring after serving one term, as is usual.

Kawlath is the Managing Partner of the mid-sized company group Schubert & Salzer, situated in Ingolstadt. The 53-year-old advocated for some breathing space for the industrial middle class during the meetup.

"The deluge of regulations from Berlin and Brussels is particularly egging on small businesses, our corporate tax rate is substantially higher than the OECD average, and there aren't any new free trade agreements to unlock markets," Kawlath pointed out. These matters require immediate attention.

The German Engineering Federation (VDMA) defends the interests of roughly 3,600 members in the mechanical engineering sector and frequently joins political discussions. The primarily medium-sized industry provides employments for over one million people and supports the German economy profoundly.

