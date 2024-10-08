The Mazda MX-5 delivers an abundance of thrilling driving experiences while maintaining affordability.

While some cars need a lot of power to be enjoyable, the Mazda MX-5 doesn't require much horsepower to deliver fun. However, if one wishes to fully utilize its potential, act fast. Don't expect practicality, but plenty of enjoyment instead.

Cars that provide pleasure can also be practical. But when it comes to the Mazda MX-5, enjoyment during driving is a must. After all, that's all it has to offer, and it does so in abundance.

Mazda is one of the few major volume car manufacturers that can still afford a pure joy-ride. The MX-5 has been around since 1989, witnessing numerous competitors come and go. Even the current generation, built since 2015, outlived its technical twin, the Fiat 124 Spider. Its longevity isn't just due to good genes; rather, the heritage is strong. The MX-5 carries on the tradition of British roadsters, combining compact dimensions, low weight, simplicity, a soft top, and rear-wheel drive into a classic mix that has simply evolved over the years.

Bad Mood Halts

And the mix still tastes great. Once seated low above the road, the soft top thrown back with one's right hand, the four-cylinder engine started, the steering wheel gripped, and the gears shifted, it's impossible to have a bad mood. The firm suspension and short wheelbase, along with the direct steering and wind in one's hair, make driving an immediate experience.

The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine of the test car may not produce melodies like expensive six- and eight-cylinder sports cars, but its linear rev and power delivery more than compensates for it. 200 Nm is no longer a novelty in the era of turbo engines. But when driving with the top down, the MX-5 feels much faster than its speed indicates, making 200 Nm more than enough.

Not for the Tall or Heavy-Luggage Crowd

However, the fast feel is also the reason for the ride's intensity. The Mazda blows one's hair back more than other convertibles because the windshield ends well below the driver's head, making it awkward for many Central Europeans who are taller than 1.80 meters. Additionally, the Nippon roadster is too tight for those with much luggage. The small trunk might fit a weekend bag for two, but longer trips demand strict packing discipline. The cockpit itself is cramped, even a wallet and a phone struggle to fit comfortably. Despite the tight conditions, the interior showcases Mazda's long roadster experience, with ergonomics, operation, design, and processing at a high level.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can now be used wirelessly, which is a pleasant surprise after the recent facelift. Operating the features via the rotary push control between the seats is a delightful experience.

Facelift. Mazda has mastered the art of keeping its models fresh without having to replace them completely. As a relatively small manufacturer in global terms, Mazda allows its cars to run longer before replacing them, but improves them extensively during this period. Consequently, the MX-5 still looks modern after nine years, and its timeless design helps maintain its appeal.

Mazda also outperformed its Italian counterpart, which often seemed too flashy with Abarth tuning, two-tone paint, and thick exhaust pipes.

The MX-5 doesn't need to prove itself. Nor does it require extreme modifications. With its facelift, Mazda focused on refined assistants, better infotainment, and the new "Track Mode." This is an intermediate stage for the ESP that provides drivers with more freedom than the standard setting but still intervenes in case of emergencies. However, pushing the car to its limits requires effort, as the Mazda, despite its agility and liveliness, maintains a friendly disposition, avoiding quirks, and providing sufficient grip even in heavy rain. Whether driving fast or leisurely, the little roadster excels and enjoys both.

An Unsuitable Everyday Car

However, the Japanese car is only suitable as an everyday car for part of the year. This isn't due to the soft top (which can also be replaced by a hardtop) but rather the overall concept. There's little space for luggage, the driver sits close and not very comfortably, and the passenger has to make do with a narrow footwell. Even with the roof closed, it's noisy inside, and the ride comfort is limited. But these are minor drawbacks, as the MX-5 is best enjoyed as a summer plaything on country roads.

The Mazda roadster, specifically the one with a 1.5-liter engine offering 132 PS, now carries a minimum price tag of 33,200 euros. A decade back, its previous generation was offered at a much more affordable 22,800 euros. If you opt for the 2.0-liter engine, you'll need at least 37,800 euros. However, be quick as the 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine will cease to comply with the Euro 6e emissions norm by year's end and will subsequently be phased out. Leaving only the smaller gasoline engine as an option, which lessens the Mazda MX-5's sporty vibe a bit, but the essence of open-top driving thrill remains unchanged.

Mazda MX-5 Technical Specifications:

A two-seater, two-door roadster

Measurements: 3.92 meters in length, 1.74 meters wide (1.98 meters with mirrors), 1.26 meters high, 2.31 meters wheelbase, trunk capacity: 130 liters

2.0-liter four-cylinder; 184 PS, a peak torque of 205 Nm at 4,000 rpm, rear-wheel drive, six-speed manual transmission, 0-100 km/h: 6.5 seconds, maximum speed: 219 km/h, combined consumption: 6.8 liters/100 km, CO2 emissions: 153 g/km, emission standard: Euro 6d, test consumption: 8 liters/100 km

Price: starting at 37,790 euros

