The Mazda MX-5 delivers an abundance of driving enjoyment at a reasonable cost.

The Mazda MX-5 thrives on joy, not power. However, those seeking the car's maximum potential should act swiftly. Practicality is not its forte, but there's plenty of amusement.

Budget-friendly motoring can still be thrilling. But the Mazda MX-5 is all about driving pleasure. It's practically the only thing it offers. As one of the few major manufacturers to maintain a pure plaything, Mazda has been manufacturing the MX-5 since 1989. Over the years, numerous competitors have come and gone, but the Mazda endures, even surviving its technical twin, the Fiat 124 Spider. Its longevity isn't merely due to good genes; the car's rich heritage plays a significant role. Drawing inspiration from British roadsters, Mazda focuses on compact dimensions, lightweight structure, minimalistic design, soft top, and rear-wheel drive. While the formula may have evolved slightly, its essence remains unchanged.

Clouds rarely gather

Its charm endures. Climb into the driver's seat, fold back the soft top, ignite the four-cylinder engine, grab the thin steering wheel, and shift gears, and you'll find yourself in an immediate rapport with the car. Mazda's suspension, short wheelbase, responsive steering, and unrefined wind in your hair deliver an unforgettable driving experience.

The 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine provides ample power for tackling curvy country roads. While it may not meet the sophisticated musicality of better-endowed sports cars, its linear power delivery and satisfying revs more than compensate.

Not a vehicle for the tall or the luggage-laden

The MX-5's open-top driving experience comes with a few drawbacks. Drivers taller than 1.80 meters may find headroom limited, and cargo space is scarce, too. You'll want to travel lightly, prioritizing essentials only. Despite these compromises, the interior is well-equipped, boasting Mazda's roadster know-how – intuitive features, sleek design, and quality craftsmanship.

Mazda's recent facelift has added Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and the new "Track Mode" to the MX-5's feature set. This addition expands the driver's capability, balancing between flexibility and security. The new Track Mode is an intermediary stability control option that allows a more generous margin of error without sacrificing safety. However, to truly test its limits, a considerably aggressive driving style is required. Even then, the MX-5 maintains its likable demeanor, ensuring a joyful ride, no matter the speed.

A far cry from an everyday car

The MX-5 may not be suitable as an all-season vehicle for the entire family. Its limited cargo holding, cramped passenger footwell, and compact dimensions make it best suited for dedicated summer drives on winding roads. However, even with the roof closed, the sound insulation is less than ideal, and the ride comfort is somewhat lacking. It's all part of the MX-5's charm and obligatory compromise.

In terms of pricing, the MX-5 has become somewhat more expensive. Entry-level models starting at €33,200 in 2012 are now long gone. The current base price sits at €33,200 for the 1.5-liter, 132 hp engine, while the 2.0-liter model commands €37,800. Nevertheless, with the four-cylinder's Euro 6e emissions standard expiring this year, only the 1.5-liter engine will remain in the lineup by year's end. This may compromise some of the MX-5's sportiness, but its core principle – open-top driving pleasure – will remain indomitable.

