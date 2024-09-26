The mayor of New York City is currently facing legal proceedings.

for a while now, whispers of wrongdoing involving New York City Mayor Eric Adams have been spreading. Yet, it appears that the situation has taken a more serious turn: allegedly, federal authorities are planning to criminally prosecute Democrats. This, as per various news sources, is based on the allegation that illicit contributions from Ankara are at the heart of the investigation.

As per recent reports, Mayor Adams is expected to be indicted today, Thursday, by federal prosecutors. This information stems from US media outlets quoting sources close to the situation. This would make Adams the first mayor in office to face trial.

At least four federal investigations are reportedly ongoing against Adams. These include three initiated by the Manhattan federal court, which also involve individuals in Adams' circle and senior officials in his administration. Adams himself is said to be under scrutiny in relation to his 2021 election campaign.

The accusation leveled against him is that he worked with the Turkish government to secure illicit foreign donations. It is alleged that he exerted pressure to get approval for a new Turkish consulate skyscraper, disregarding potential security concerns in the process.

Ocasio-Cortez Demands Resignation

Adams, who maintains his innocence, expressed his thoughts on Wednesday: "I knew that I would become a focus of attacks when I stood up for New Yorkers, and now, I find myself under attack." He further stated, "If I am indicted, I am innocent, and I will fight with all my might and tenacity." Prior to this, US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had urged Adams to step down "for the betterment of the city."

Adams, who is aiming for reelection in 2025, is only the second black mayor in New York's history. Under his tenure, the city has witnessed a decrease in violent crime following a spike during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, New York City, with its population of 8.5 million, is currently grappling with a housing crisis, leading to record-high rent levels.

The recent developments surrounding Adams' indictment have echoed through the halls of New York City Hall, drawing attention to the city's political landscape and leaving many residents wondering about the future leadership of New York City.

