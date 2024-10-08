The matriarch of Whitney Houston's family, who was 91 years old, passed away.

As part of the gospel and soul group Sweet Inspirations, Cissy Houston tasted her initial victories. Later, this Grammy-winning artist collaborated with musical heavyweights like Jimi Hendrix and Beyoncé. Sadly, the matriarch of the Houston family, best known as Whitney Houston's mother, has recently passed away.

At the age of 91, American singer Cissy Houston parted ways with this world in her New Jersey home, surrounded by family. Pat Houston, her daughter-in-law, confirmed the news to the Associated Press. Cissy Houston had been battling Alzheimer's disease.

"We've lost the pillar of our family," Pat Houston stated. "Her invaluable contributions to music and pop culture are second to none. Her more than six decades-long journey in the realm of music and entertainment will remain etched in our hearts." Cissy Houston's resume includes performances alongside icons such as Elvis Presley and Aretha Franklin, earning her two Grammys in the process.

Cissy Houston was a part of the famed Sweet Inspirations along with Doris Troy and her niece Dee Dee Warwick. Together, they provided backup vocals for numerous soul artists, including Otis Redding, Lou Rawls, The Drifters, and Dionne Warwick. Cissy Houston's final performance with the Sweet Inspirations came in 1969, following their shows with Presley in Las Vegas. Their most celebrated R&B hit together, "(Gotta Find) A Brand New Lover," was featured on their fifth album, "Sweet Sweet Soul," in 1970.

Post her departure from the Sweet Inspirations, Cissy Houston embarked on a successful solo career, recording over 600 songs in various genres. Her voice graced tracks with numerous artists, including Chaka Khan, Donny Hathaway, Jimi Hendrix, Luther Vandross, Beyoncé, Paul Simon, Roberta Flack, and her renowned daughter. For her albums "Face to Face" in 1997 and "He Leadeth Me" the following year, Cissy Houston bagged Grammys in the Best Traditional Soul Gospel Album category.

Despite her battle with Alzheimer's disease, Cissy Houston's impact on music was substantial, collaborating with artists like Jimi Hendrix and Beyoncé beyond her time with the Sweet Inspirations.

