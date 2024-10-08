The matriarch of the Houston family, Cissy Houston, departs at the age of 91.

As a part of the famous vocal group Sweet Inspirations, Cissy Houston carved out her initial victories. Subsequently, the Grammy award-winning artist collaborated with music legends such as Jimi Hendrix and Beyoncé. Regrettably, the matriarch of pop sensation Whitney Houston has now departed this world at the age of 91. Her family confirmed her passing early Friday morning in New Jersey, with her loved ones by her side. Cissy Houston had been battling Alzheimer's disease and was receiving medical treatment.

We mourn the loss of our family's matriarch, her daughter-in-law Pat Houston shared in a statement. Cissy Houston's endless contributions to the realm of music and culture remain priceless. Her nearly seven-decade career in the music and entertainment industry will forever be etched in our hearts.

Cissy Houston shared the stage with numerous A-list artists, including Elvis Presley and Aretha Franklin. Her achievements earned her two Grammys. As a member of Sweet Inspirations alongside Doris Troy and her niece Dee Dee Warwick, Houston provided backup vocals for several soul singers, including Otis Redding, Lou Rawls, The Drifters, and Dionne Warwick. Her final performance with Sweet Inspirations took place in 1969, following a Las Vegas gig with Presley. Their most popular R&B hit, "(Gotta Find) A Brand New Lover," appeared on their fifth album "Sweet Sweet Soul" in 1970.

After establishing a successful solo career, Houston recorded over 600 songs across various genres. Her voice can be heard on songs featuring numerous artists including Chaka Khan, Donny Hathaway, Jimi Hendrix, Luther Vandross, Beyoncé, Paul Simon, Roberta Flack, and Whitney Houston herself. Houston took home Grammys for her albums "Face to Face" in 1997 and "He Leadeth Me" in the following year, both in the category of Best Traditional Soul Gospel Album.

Cissy Houston's impressive collaborations extended beyond Sweet Inspirations, as she worked with music legends like Jimi Hendrix. The entertainment industry will continue to celebrate her priceless contributions, which span over six decades.

